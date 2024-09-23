As promised some months ago, we would like to talk about the non-negotiables for the church in the world today. Many cultural movements of late have put the church in a variety of interesting positions.

In this episode, Rev. Dr. Ed Gerber, Prof. Douglas Farrow, Dr. Jens Zimmermann, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, and Ivan deSilva put forth their ideas of the church’s non-negotiable and have discussion. What are the non-negotiables for the modern church? Join us as we tackle this issue from both a Catholic and Protestant perspective. Our hope and prayer is to build up and exhort Christ’s church to be faithful in her ministry amidst todays cultural and political waves.

Thank you for tuning in to this episode.

Hosts:

Ivan DeSilva, MDiv, ThM, Instructor in Religious Studies, Trinity Western University, Pacific Life Bible College

Jens Zimmermann, PhD, JI Packer Chair of Theology, Regent College

Douglas Farrow, Professor of Theology and Ethics, McGill University

Aaron Kheriaty, MD, Fellow and Director of the Bioethics and American Democracy Program at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Senior Fellow and Director of the Health and Human Flourishing Program at the Zephyr Institute. Scholar at the Paul Ramsey Institute.

Producers:

Curtis Meliefste, MDiv Student, Calvin Theological Seminary

Dr. Greg Gerber, Associate Campus Dean, Academic; Director of the Vancouver Centre for Teaching and Learning