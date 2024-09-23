A Biblical Frame: Current Events in Perspective
A Biblical Frame: Current Events in Perspective
Non-Negotiables for the Modern Church
11
0:00
-1:43:30

Non-Negotiables for the Modern Church

What should matter most for the bride of Christ?
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
and
Douglas Farrow
Sep 23, 2024
11
Share
Transcript

As promised some months ago, we would like to talk about the non-negotiables for the church in the world today. Many cultural movements of late have put the church in a variety of interesting positions.

In this episode, Rev. Dr. Ed Gerber, Prof. Douglas Farrow, Dr. Jens Zimmermann, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, and Ivan deSilva put forth their ideas of the church’s non-negotiable and have discussion. What are the non-negotiables for the modern church? Join us as we tackle this issue from both a Catholic and Protestant perspective. Our hope and prayer is to build up and exhort Christ’s church to be faithful in her ministry amidst todays cultural and political waves.

Thank you for tuning in to this episode.

Hosts:

Ivan DeSilva, MDiv, ThM, Instructor in Religious Studies, Trinity Western University, Pacific Life Bible College

Jens Zimmermann, PhD, JI Packer Chair of Theology, Regent College

Douglas Farrow, Professor of Theology and Ethics, McGill University

Aaron Kheriaty, MD, Fellow and Director of the Bioethics and American Democracy Program at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Senior Fellow and Director of the Health and Human Flourishing Program at the Zephyr Institute. Scholar at the Paul Ramsey Institute.

Producers:

Curtis Meliefste, MDiv Student, Calvin Theological Seminary

Dr. Greg Gerber, Associate Campus Dean, Academic; Director of the Vancouver Centre for Teaching and Learning

Discussion about this podcast

A Biblical Frame: Current Events in Perspective
A Biblical Frame: Current Events in Perspective
Welcome to A Biblical Frame. This is a spontaneous project that arose from a group of pastors and theologians who recognized the great need for theological direction for Christ’s church in Canada.
Canada has faced totalitarian restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. While there may have been a time to acquiesce to the provincial health officers, that time is coming to an end and the church needs help.
Listen on
Substack App
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
Writes Human Flourishing Subscribe
Douglas Farrow
Writes Desiring a Better Country Subscribe
Recent Episodes
A Christian Discussion on the Canadian Media Landscape
  Curtis MeliefsteLee Harding, and Jens Zimmermann
Mass Media and Christian Discernment: Looking Back, Looking Forward
  Curtis Meliefste and Lee Harding
The Covid Apocalypse | Part 2
  Curtis MeliefsteDouglas Farrow, and Aaron Kheriaty, MD
The Covid Apocalypse | Part 1
  Curtis Meliefste and Douglas Farrow
Where is the Church Going? with Dr. Charles Hoffe
  Curtis MeliefsteDouglas Farrow, and Dr Charles Hoffe
After Covid: Courage and Cowardice with Dr. Charles Hoffe
  Curtis MeliefsteDr Charles Hoffe, and Douglas Farrow
Insights on the Covid-19 Pandemic and Vaccines with Dr. Steven Pelech of UBC
  Curtis Meliefste