Non-Negotiables for the Modern Church
What should matter most for the bride of Christ?
Sep 23
•
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
and
Douglas Farrow
33
September 2023
A Christian Discussion on the Canadian Media Landscape
"If you read the Psalms kind of from beginning to end, it is staggering, and then read them alongside the Proverbs, the wisdom literature, how often the…
Sep 15, 2023
•
Curtis Meliefste
,
Lee Harding
, and
Jens Zimmermann
5
August 2023
Mass Media and Christian Discernment: Looking Back, Looking Forward
"Newspapers do shape public opinion, not however, through their editorials."
Aug 24, 2023
•
Curtis Meliefste
and
Lee Harding
7
April 2023
The Covid Apocalypse | Part 2
What has the Covid-19 Pandemic Revealed in the Church?
Apr 10, 2023
•
Curtis Meliefste
,
Douglas Farrow
, and
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
34
March 2023
The Covid Apocalypse | Part 1
Listen now | What has the Covid-19 Pandemic Revealed in the Church?
Mar 25, 2023
•
Curtis Meliefste
and
Douglas Farrow
53
January 2023
Where is the Church Going? with Dr. Charles Hoffe
Quo Vadis Ecclesia?
Jan 18, 2023
•
Curtis Meliefste
,
Douglas Farrow
, and
Dr Charles Hoffe
10
December 2022
After Covid: Courage and Cowardice with Dr. Charles Hoffe
Covid has been a moral integrity test
Dec 23, 2022
•
Curtis Meliefste
,
Dr Charles Hoffe
, and
Douglas Farrow
20
July 2022
Insights on the Covid-19 Pandemic and Vaccines with Dr. Steven Pelech of UBC
And this is the way to break out of the imaginary encirclement of our inertness, the easiest way for us and the most devastating for the lies.
Jul 11, 2022
•
Curtis Meliefste
11
What Can A Pastor Do? Bill C-4 in Canada
It is not an understatement to say that Bill C-4 could have severe effects on the witness of the Church in Canada.
Jul 5, 2022
•
Curtis Meliefste
1
June 2022
Special Episode: The forethought of G.K. Chesteron and C.S. Lewis
"You don't want to fall into the hands of people who are going to make you better"
Jun 13, 2022
•
Curtis Meliefste
4
May 2022
Technology and the Church
"When human beings use technology in ways that are unaided by the power and wisdom of God, it will end in chaos"
May 30, 2022
•
Curtis Meliefste
1
April 2022
The Nature of Truth with Bruce Waltke and Stephen Dunning
"truth is the solid ground we trust and depend on"
Apr 13, 2022
•
Curtis Meliefste
3
