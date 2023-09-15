A Biblical Frame: Current Events in Perspective

Non-Negotiables for the Modern Church
What should matter most for the bride of Christ?
  
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
 and 
Douglas Farrow
11

September 2023

August 2023

Mass Media and Christian Discernment: Looking Back, Looking Forward
"Newspapers do shape public opinion, not however, through their editorials."
  
Curtis Meliefste
 and 
Lee Harding
3

April 2023

The Covid Apocalypse | Part 2
What has the Covid-19 Pandemic Revealed in the Church?
  
Curtis Meliefste
Douglas Farrow
, and 
Aaron Kheriaty, MD
2

March 2023

The Covid Apocalypse | Part 1
Listen now | What has the Covid-19 Pandemic Revealed in the Church?
  
Curtis Meliefste
 and 
Douglas Farrow
7

January 2023

Where is the Church Going? with Dr. Charles Hoffe
Quo Vadis Ecclesia?
  
Curtis Meliefste
Douglas Farrow
, and 
Dr Charles Hoffe
2

December 2022

After Covid: Courage and Cowardice with Dr. Charles Hoffe
Covid has been a moral integrity test
  
Curtis Meliefste
Dr Charles Hoffe
, and 
Douglas Farrow
3

July 2022

Insights on the Covid-19 Pandemic and Vaccines with Dr. Steven Pelech of UBC
And this is the way to break out of the imaginary encirclement of our inertness, the easiest way for us and the most devastating for the lies.
  
Curtis Meliefste
1
What Can A Pastor Do? Bill C-4 in Canada
It is not an understatement to say that Bill C-4 could have severe effects on the witness of the Church in Canada.
  
Curtis Meliefste

June 2022

Special Episode: The forethought of G.K. Chesteron and C.S. Lewis
"You don't want to fall into the hands of people who are going to make you better"
  
Curtis Meliefste

May 2022

Technology and the Church
"When human beings use technology in ways that are unaided by the power and wisdom of God, it will end in chaos"
  
Curtis Meliefste

April 2022

The Nature of Truth with Bruce Waltke and Stephen Dunning
"truth is the solid ground we trust and depend on"
  
Curtis Meliefste
